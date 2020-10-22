endsars:-obaseki-meets-with-youth-groups,-reviews-curfew

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

As a way of curtailing the violent nature the #EndSARS demonstration has assumed in Edo state, Governor Godwin Obaseki on Thursday met with leaders of #EndSARS and several civil society groups leaders, social groups, selected youth leaders, and stakeholders across the state where he appealed for an end to violence in the state.

The governor and his team and security personnel had gone round the entire town from Wednesday night till about 1:30 am yesterday for on-spot assessment which necessitated yesterday’s meeting will the youths.

As part of the way forward, the governor announced a review of the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed in the state on Monday, October 19, 2020, to quell the civil disturbances.

The curfew is now to commence from 4 pm to 6 am daily, starting from Friday, October 23, and would be reviewed after 72 hours.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, urged citizens to adhere strictly to the new directive.

Osagie reassured that Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration remains committed to the security of lives and property.

He further enjoined Edo people to go about their normal businesses and return home before the kick-off of the curfew.

Vanguard