ENDSARS: Obiano fires former OC SARS Awkuzu, CSP Nwafor as security aide

Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano has given in to the demand of #ENDSARS protesters who called for the sacking of his security aide, and Former OC, Awkuzu SARS, CSP James Nwafor.

The governor while addressing #ENDSARS protesters in Awka on Thursday made his decision known while describing the demands of the protesters as genuine and germane.

A statement released by Gov. Obiano’s twitter handle @WillieMObiano said: “Today, I joined youths of our dear State to say #EndPoliceBrutality and I support them because they did not only vote and defend their votes in my 21-over-21 victory but all their requests are genuine and germane, and I oblige to honour them all.

I felt honoured being in their midst to share in their feelings, and I made it clear that:

First, Federal Government has disbanded SARS but I will personally visit all SARS offices in Anambra State to ensure that anyone being held is released, immediately; Second, James Nwafor, former OC SARS in Anambra State is sacked and will be prosecuted; Third, I’ll ensure that the Presidency does the needful to ensure a better life for our youths, for us, ndi Anambra and for our nation.

Long Live Anambra Youths!, Aluta continua!”

There have been widespread allegations of brutality, murder and corruption against CSP James Nwafor (rtd), and the dreaded Awkuzu SARS station, where he headed.

Vanguard