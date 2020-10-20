endsars:-ogun-govt-orders-schools-closure,-ban-okada-operations

The Ogun State Government on Tuesday announced the immediate closure of schools, following the ongoing #Endsars protest that has been hijacked by hoodlums across some parts of the country.

The governor, Dapo Abiodun, made the announcement on late Tuesday evening at a press conference held in his office at Okemosan, Abeokuta, stressing that the state is worried about ugly development associated with the protests in the neighbouring states, citing Edo and Lagos, jailbreak and killings respectfully.

He explained that, in the same vein, all commercial motorcycle riders popularly called Okada have been banned from operations with immediate effect, adding that the government has also ordered deployment of joint security operatives to carry out the order to the letter.

Mr Abiodun explained that the decisions were reached after a security meeting with Security Chiefs in the state, having considered a number of options, adding that blockage of roads by protesters would not be allowed henceforth.

He called on the youth protesters to choose leader(s) among them, to meet him (the governor), as an avenue to fashion out better ways to address the contending issues and their demands, stressing that all war and battle there ended up on a dialogue table.

The governor emphasised that his administration would not fold arms, to witness a state of anarchy, adding that the orders spelt out will be reviewed from time to time.