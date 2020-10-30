Daily News

ENDSARS: Ogun Judicial Panel of Investigation receives 20 petitions in 2 weeks

endsars:-ogun-judicial-panel-of-investigation-receives-20-petitions-in-2-weeks
James Ogunnaike

The Judicial of Investigation set up by the Ogun State government to investigate cases of police brutality and abuse of human rights by security operatives on Friday disclosed that it has received no fewer than 20 petitions within two weeks of its inauguration.

The Chairman of the Panel, Hon. Justice Solomon Olugbemi (Rtd) who made this known after a meeting with the panel members said, “we have received 20 petitions already and sitting starts immediately”.

He said, “the sittings would be transparent and open. Media stations are invited to witness and cover the sittings”.

Justice Olugbemi revealed that the maiden sitting of the panel would hold on Thursday, 5th November, 2020 adding that the panel sitting days would be Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting by 10am at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta.

The Chairman called on members of the public who have complaints to send in their petitions to the Secretary of the panel or send online to endsarsjudicialpanel@ogunstate.gov.ng assuring that justice would be delivered.

