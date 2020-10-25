endsars:-okowa-relaxes-48-hour-curfew

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has announced a relaxation of the 48-hour curfew imposed on the state on Thursday, to now operate between 6 p.m and 8 a.m from Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 48 hours curfew was imposed in the state following wanton destruction of public buildings and other property, including High Court Complex, Asaba.

The hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful protest in the state also attacked the Nigerian Correctional Service, Warri and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office, Asaba.

The governor made the announcement on Saturday when speaking to newsmen after inspecting the buildings burnt and vandalised by the hoodlums in Asaba.

He was accompanied on the inspection by Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Muhammad and Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Asaba, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Jallo.

“This morning, I received a comprehensive briefing on the security situation across Delta State from the three Service Commanders.

“Having analyzed the situation critically, I wish to thank all Deltans, particularly our youth, for complying with the curfew that was imposed two days ago.

“The current 48-hour curfew will expire by 6pm today Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

“However, from this evening (Saturday), the curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. until further notice. From Sunday, Oct. 25, people are free to move around and go about their regular activities during the day.

“I urge all the citizens and residents of our great state, Delta, to please remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding at all times,” he said.

Okowa dispelled the rumour on social media that the state government was warehousing CA-COVID food palliatives at an Events Centre in Asaba, and said that all the food palliatives had long been distributed.

According to him, the state got accolades from CA-COVID for complying with the template prescribed for the distribution.

“I came here this morning because of the information we are receiving on social media.

“I am aware that the food items have long been distributed in line with the suggested guidelines and they were given to 197 households in the 270 Wards in the state.

“Delta State, in keeping with our agreement with CACOVID, had long distributed our own and I am surprised that people were still spreading false information on social media displaying pictures of the CA-COVID items at the time when I personally launched the distribution.

“At that time, I allowed the press to take photographs of what was there.

“For my dear Deltans, the palliatives have long been distributed and Delta State has received accolades from CA-COVID for doing the right thing – the foodstuffs were sent to every ward and the most indigent people in every ward.

“So I came here to the Event Centre to let people know, as you can see, that there is nothing here and the Event Centre has already been prepared for a programme as it was meant to be used for.

“To all Deltans, there are no food items at the Event Centre and anybody who comes here for any reason, the security agencies should please treat that person as a criminal because there is no foodstuff here,” he said.

Okowa announced that he would meet with youth groups in Asaba and Warri in a few days, to discuss further on ways to achieve the reforms being canvassed by #ENDSARS protesters.

He appealed to Deltans to protect public property from being destroyed, explaining that it would be a setback to the state to start rebuilding what was destroyed.

Earlier, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, had said that a total of 48,500 households were given the CACOVID food palliatives in the state.

He said that scores of youths had assembled at the Events Centre seeking to collect food palliatives, which they claimed were kept at the centre.

“They nominated three persons to come in with us to come and see for themselves that the Event Centre which had served as the Warehouse for the CACOVID palliatives that was sent to the state is now empty, cleared and now set up for use as an Event Centre.

“We received palliatives from CA-COVID and we flagged off the distribution.

“We worked strictly with the guideline given to us by CA-COVID to ensure that the palliatives were distributed to the vulnerable persons in Delta State, and a total of 48,500 households benefited from the exercise,” Ebie said.

