EndSARS: Olugbemi to head Ogun judicial panel of investigation

Sets Aside N50million As Compensation For Victims

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) as Chairman, Judicial Panel of Investigation on alleged cases of Police brutalities against citizens of the state. The appointment was in line with the resolution of the National Economic Council at its meeting on Thursday.

The virtual meeting presided over by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, with state governors participating directed each governor in consultation with relevant Federal Agencies to take charge of interaction with #EndSARS protesters, and as much as possible address their legitimate concerns.

The National Economic Council (NEC) also directed each state to set up a Victims Support Fund to enable payment of monetary compensations to deserving victims of such alleged brutalities.

The governors are also to set up Special Security and Human Rights Committees as well as Human Rights Complaint Offices in their respective states.

Following these directives, Abiodun, in a statement, gave the list of members Judicial Panel of Investigation to include Hon Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) as Chairman, while Comrade Olayinka Folarin, Chairman, Ogun State Coalition of Civil Societies, Ms Omonajevwe Janet Abiri, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Babatunde Ogunyanwo (rtd), Comrade AbdulJabar Ayelagbe, Chairman, National Youth Council, Ogun State Chapter, Comrade Bamgbose Tomiwa, NANS Chairman, Ogun State, Ms Aisekegbe Momodu, National Human Rights Commission, Ogun State as member, with Mrs. Oluwatosin T. Ogundele, the Chief State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, to serve as Secretary

The Special Security and Human Rights Committee is to be headed by the Governor with heads of security agencies in the state and head of any special tactical unit of the Police in the state charged with fighting armed robbery and other violent crimes as members among others.

A seed fund of N50m has been set aside as a start-up amount to enable payment of monetary compensation to deserving victims.