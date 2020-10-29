endsars:-oluwo-wants-traditional-rulers-on-panel-of-inquiry

An Osun State monarch, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, has urged the federal and state governments to include traditional rulers on the panels of inquiry set up to look at cases of police brutality.

The monarch in a statement Thursday night said the inclusion of traditional rulers will make them have accurate update on security issues and equally facilitate effective mediation where needed in their communities.

The statement signed by his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, said hoodlums also targeted palaces during #EndSARS protests because responsible palaces are primary points of contact of security threat or brutality.

“Palaces were part of the target of most EndSARS protesters because of (the roles of) our place in securing our community and managing crisis. Aside police stations, one other primary point if contact are responsible palaces. At this critical time, monarchs inputs are of immense value. We were seriously affected at the heat of endsars protests and police brutality. The youth expected much from us because the victims were our children.

“I want to appeal to both the federal and state governments to include resourceful traditional rulers into their respective panel of inquiry. We stand to gain nothing than to entrust justice and have security information that will help us more in assisting the government on security.

“We are always ready to make our contribution and must not be left out at this fragile moment of modern and traditional government leadership challenge. The government at all levels should consider incorporation of virile traditional rulers into the various panel of inquiry.

“The two palaces destroyed by the angry youth were testimonies that monarchs are part of security actors. I will equally appeal to the government to strengthen traditional rulers with security votes. Much more would have been done should we have access to such.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the palaces of Soun of Ogbomosho, Oladuni Ajagungbade and Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, were attacked during #EndSARS protests.