EndSARS: One dead, as protesters block Warri -Benin  highway

By Paul Olayemi

A 12 years old boy believed to be part of #EndSARS protesters died from injuries after he fell from a moving truck believed to be heading outside the town in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The teenager whose name cannot be ascertained as of press time was said to have joined the thousands of protesting youths who had stormed the streets of the town to push across their demand to the Federal Government to end the terror reign of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS.

“He jumped on a moving truck that was heading outside town and the next thing was that he fell from the back of the moving truck and before we could rush him to the clinic, he died.

The corpse of the teenager has been wrapped with the Nigerian flag, place on the back of the truck on open display at the Amukpe area of Sapele, causing massive traffic to commuters.

Meanwhile, the thousands of #EndSARS protesters who stormed the Sapele end of the Warri – Benin Highway, causing gridlock and untold hardship for travelers using that route have vowed not to back down.

The body of the 14 years old boy who died jumping from the back of a truck on display in Amukpe, Sapele.

The #EndSARS protesters mostly youths from Sapele and its environs for the second time in four days took over the highway as early as 9 am while another set marched through the town singing solidarity songs and disrupting activities, before stating their demand, total disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad now known as Special Weapons and Tactical (SWAT) by the Inspector-General of Police and an end to police brutality.

The protesters are also demanding the quick fixing of the Benin/Sapele section of the road which has now become a nightmare for motorists.

Some of the protesters told Vanguard that they are also protesting police brutality, extortion, and harassment of their people in Sapele saying even as they protest extortion by the police is still a rift in the town

A protester who called himself Chambers said they are also using the protest to register their displeasure with the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari stand over the current state of the Benin-Sapele section of the East-West Road adding that they are gradually being cut off from the other part of the country.

Mrs Mercy Ajagbe, another protester said “Let them fix the roads, it’s so bad now, that is part of what we are asking of and if Federal Government refuses to listen to us, we will sustain this protest until our demands are met.”

protesters at Amukpe roundabout, Sapele

Vanguard News Nigeria