EndSARS: One feared killed as hoodlums break into Benin prison

Suspected hoodlums on Monday stormed the Benin Prison on the Benin Sapele road, popularly called White House and the Oko Prisons on Airport road and freed several inmates.

One person is, however, feared killed in the miler at the gate of the Benin Correctional facility on Benin Sapele road.

The hoodlums started gathering along Sapele Road beside the prison as early as 7 am setting bonfires and sending back road users, and broke a part of the wall while some climbed the fence into the prison yard.

Some of the inmates escaped with gunshots while others including an aged man were recaptured while walking.

It was gathered that the jailbreak was made possible with the hijack of the peaceful protest by suspected hoodlums who broke into the correctional facility under the guise of #EndSARS Protest

Our correspondent gathered that the armed prison officials engaged the suspected hoodlums in gunfire which resulted in some persons sustaining injuries.

Properties worth millions of naira located around the correctional facility including the State High Court 4 which is beside the prison were vandalised.

