#EndSARS: One killed, another injured as police disrupt protest in Ogbomosho

Photo credit: @LhidhiasStanley

An unidentified man has been allegedly killed while another injured by unidentified police in Ogbomosho, Oyo state during the #EndSARs protest rocking Nigeria.

An eyewitness at the scene confirmed the incident to Vanguard. More details to follow

A peaceful protester has been killed in Ogbomosho, Osun State @AmnestyNigeria @amnesty @UnitedNations.#EndSarsNow #EndSARS #SarsMustGo pic.twitter.com/C0xAq0dDeY

— Pie Lord #EndSars (@HormoloyeHibra1) October 10, 2020

Nigeria which way? Shooting unarmed protesters? 😩😩😩😩

This guy was shot in Ogbomoso

Abeg we must #EndSARS#EndSARSProtest pic.twitter.com/r9P48IAs40

— Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) October 10, 2020

