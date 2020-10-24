endsars:-oritsewinor-urges-deltans-to-obey-curfew

Hon Oritsewinor Kevin Olu

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor Hon Oritsewinor Kevin Olu has urged Deltans to obey the State Government curfew.

Oritsewinor in a message to Deltans noted that the curfew by Governor Okowa is as a result of properties being destroyed by unknown persons.

He stated that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is determined at protecting lives and properties in Delta State.

While urging Deltans to obey the curfew, he commended the youths for the role played in expressing their concerns.

Oritsewinor also condemned various attacks on properties in the State.