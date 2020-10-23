endsars:-osun-govt-suspends-24-hour-curfew

A file photo of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, addressing repoters in Osogbo, the state capital.

The Osun State Government has suspended its 24-hour curfew earlier imposed to forestall breakdown of law and order.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, the decision to suspend the curfew followed a review of the situation in the last 48 hours.

“After reviewing the situation of the last 48 hours and following the inauguration of the State’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, the Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, hereby suspends the 24-hour curfew, effective from today, Friday, October 23, 2020, till further notice,” the statement partly read.

He also commended the “residents and citizens of Osun for their show of understanding and cooperation in the last 48 hours of the curfew.”

While praising the youths for displaying with he described as a high sense of maturity in carrying out their protest, the SSG explained that the suspension “is to allow members of the public approach the Panel to make their submissions and to go about their lawful businesses.”

Oyebamiji, however, warned that the state government will not hesitate to reinstate the curfew should the need arise.

“Government remains committed to the cause of our youths and the #EndSARS protesters and shall take every necessary step to ensure that their demands are met.

“Considering the government’s commitment and determination to meet the demands of the protesters, we appeal to the protesting youths to suspend their protest and engage the government in dialogue.

“All citizens and residents are enjoined to be peaceful and to be law-abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property,” he added.