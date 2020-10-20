EndSARS: Our voices are heard, time to dialogue with govt – Amb Nihi tells Nigerian youths

…Commends the doggedness of protesters over police brutality

Arogbonlo Israel

The Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Political Participation, Pan-African Youth Union, Ambassador Oladele Nihi has commended Nigerian Youths particularly those who have been on the streets protesting against the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit created by the Nigerian Police Force to deal with robbery.

In a statement, signed on Tuesday, the youth leader appreciated the protesters for coming out to stand against police brutality in the country.

“I want to sincerely appreciate and commend Nigerian Youths both those on the streets protesting and the online supporters of the ongoing protest against police brutality and call for a total reform of the Nigerian Police Force. For sustaining the protest this far, we have demonstrated that Nigerian Youths are not lazy and most importantly, we are now prepared to join in the building of the Nigeria of our dream” Nihi said.

Commending the youths for the unity of purpose that exists among them since the beginning of the protest, the youth leader stated that the job is not over yet, therefore, the time to be on the dialogue table with the government is now.

“I wish to state categorically that a lot has been achieved by this protest. We have spoken in unison and the government has heard us clearly. The government has also demonstrated its willingness to sit with us so as to listen to our demands for implementation.

“I wish to call on Nigerian Youths to accept this offer especially now that thugs and hoodlums are already hijacking the peaceful protest.

“The willingness of the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello who has offered himself to serve as a link between the Nigerian Youths and the government offers us the opportunity to seat with the government on the dialogue table.

“I am appealing to all genuine protesters to accept this offer of the youngest Governor in Nigeria.”

“Let’s aggregate our demands and appoint among ourselves #EndSARS protester front-liners who has shown much commitment to the struggle to represent all of us and present our demands to the government while we suspend the protest and give government timeline to implement these demands,” he concluded.

Vanguard News