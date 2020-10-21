endsars:-oyetola-imposes-24-hour-curfew-on-osun

Gboyega Oyetola

Governor Gboyega Oyetola, of Osun has declared a 24-hour curfew on the state, effective from 11:59 pm (today), until further notice.

Oyetola said the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the EndSARS protest had assumed across the country, particularly in the South West states.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Osogbo by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Wole Oyebamiji, quotes the governor as saying with the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state.

Oyetola said only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew.

He appealed to citizens and residents of the state to comply with the directive, adding that any person found contravening the order would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

The statement read partly, “the Government of the State of Osun note with a high sense of responsibility the unfortunate dangerous dimension the #EndSARS protests have assumed across the country, particularly in the South West States.

” In our dear State, but for providence, the governor would not have been alive to preside over today’s security meeting following the attempt on his life last Saturday.

“In spite of the Saturday incident, we have allowed the protest to continue in the hope that the real protesters would take charge of the protest.

” Events of the last 48 hours have however shown clearly that the protests have been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums.

” As a responsible and responsive government that took the sacred oath to protect the lives and property of our citizens, we will not sit and watch criminals unleash terror on our State.

“Consequently, the Governor of the State of Osun, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, hereby imposes a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the state, effective from 11.59 pm today, Tuesday, October 20, until further notice”.

The governor, however, enjoined all citizens to be peaceful and to be law abiding, adding that all efforts would be made to protect them and their property.

Vanguard News Nigeria