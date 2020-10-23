endsars:-oyetola-suspends-curfew

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Friday suspended the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state.

This, according to a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, is to allow members of the public approach the state panel of inquiry on police brutality and submit their complaints and go about their lawful businesses.

The statement added that government has noticed substantial compliance with it directives, as well as the maturity with which the protesters in the state were carrying out their protest, hence, its decision to suspend the curfew.

It however,stated that it would not hesitate to reimpose the curfew should the need arises, while pledging its commitment to meet the demands of the protesters, the state government appealed to them to suspend the protest for now.

It reads, “The Osun State Government notes the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew earlier declared to forestall breakdown of law and order.

“We commend the residents and citizens of Osun for their show of understanding and cooperation in the last 48 hours of the curfew. We equally commend our youths for displaying high sense of maturity in carrying out their protest.

“After reviewing the situation of the last 48 hours and following the inauguration of the State’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, the Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, hereby suspends the 24-hour curfew, effective from today, Friday, October 23, 2020 till further notice.

“The suspension is to allow members of the public approach the Panel to make their submissions and to go about their lawful businesses. However, Government will not hesitate to reinstate the curfew should the need arise.

“Government remains committed to the cause of our youths and the #EndSARS protesters and shall take every necessary step to ensure that their demands are met.

“Considering government’s commitment and determination to meet the demands of the protesters, we appeal to the protesting youths to suspend their protest and engage government in a dialogue.

“All citizens and residents are enjoined to be peaceful and to be law abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property.”

Vanguard