endsars-panel:-‘five-bullet-shells-recovered-at-lekki-toll-gate’

By Adebisi Onanuga

Five bullet shells were found at the Lekki toll gate, scene of the #EndSARS protest during the panel’s visit to the toll gate.

The Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the operators of Lekki Toll Gate, Abayomi Omomuwa, disclosed this Friday to the panel members, led by its Chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi, during their visit to scene of #ENDSARS protesters.

Omomuwa said that a camera installed on the mast worked until the carnage at the Toll Gate on Wednesday, October 21.

He said that the camera stopped working after the carnage.

However the LCC Managing Director who was invited to testify on the event of October 20 during which soldiers allegedly shot and killed the #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate, could not give his testimony due to absence of a legal representation.

The head of the Legal Department of LCC, Gbolahan Agboluwaje told the panel that they had no legal representation as they got the letter of invitation from the panel late on Wednesday.

He said: “When we received the letter on Wednesday we discovered that three things were required, which are the footage, the investigation report and any other document. We have the footage, we have not done the investigation report and we don’t have other documents”.

Agboluwaje then asked for an adjournment to enable them get a legal representation.

“We would be happy if we are given time to get a legal representation, we got a very short notice,” he said.

He said that due to power outage, the recordings of the footage at the Lekki toll gate started late.

When asked by the Chairman of the panel Justice Doris Okuwobi if they had the footage, Agboluwaje said they have it and that they are prepared to show the footage.

Justice Okuwobi said: ” Until he is represented by a counsel, we would not take his testimony. No person would be denied having any legal representation of his choice, but they should bear in mind that the terms of reference of this panel.”

Also Friday, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), announced his appearance at the proceedings for Lagos State government.

Owonikoko said he has instructions to represent the Lagos state government in proceedings at the sitting of the panel.