EndSARS: Pasuma Booed And Dragged Out Of Protest Ground

Pasuma

If there is one thing that can be commended about the #EndSARS protesters, it is their resilience in sticking to their guns in the demand for the requests from the Nigerian government.

The #EndSARS protest seeks to put an end to police brutality in the country and has gained support from prominent individuals and bodies both local and foreign.

The protest which has gone on for about 12 days now has seen the loss of at least ten lives.

The protest saw the Nigerian government bow to pressure and dissolve the controversial police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The defunct unit is trailed by allegations of abuse of human rights, extrajudicial killings, extortion, harassment, youth profiling among a host of other atrocities.

The protests have seen a number of events occur with the most recent involving Nigerian music star Alhaji Wasiu Alabu Pasuma simply called Pasuma.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, angry youths can be seen dragging the Fuji musician out of protest ground in Alausa, Ikeja.

Pasuma attempts to calm down the angry crowd but they were not having it as they booed him to leave and some then dragged him out of the place by his trouser.

The entertainer is accused of having connections with the president of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTWA), MC Oluomo.

Last week, protesters at Alausa were attacked by hoodlums with weapons and there have been allegations that the thugs were sponsored by MC Oluomo.

MC Oluomo has since denied being a part of the attack but with the events surrounding Pasuma, it appears the crowd is not buying it.

Watch the video below: