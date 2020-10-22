endsars:-pdp-lawmakers-urge-buhari-to-address-the-nation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on the alleged attack and killings of peaceful protesters by security agents in Lagos state.

The caucus made the call in a statement issued by its leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers) in Abuja on Thursday at the end its emergency meeting.

Chinda said that the caucus had risen in solidarity with the Nigerian people to condemn the brazen attack on armless citizens who were only expressing their fundamental human rights as permitted in every democratic society.

He said the lawmakers frowned at the mindless killing of constituents who were already demonstrating against unresolved cases of extra judicial killings perpetrated orchestrated by security agents.

“We advise the President to immediately order the arrest and prosecutions of officers involved in the Lekki killings and urgently rejig the nation’s security architecture through commendable reforms.

“We advise the appointment of more competent service chiefs to handle the myriad of security challenges confronting the nation.

“We call on the President to urgently address the nation on the strategies of the government towards tackling the issues with time lines.

“The caucus calls for the withdrawal of the military from the streets of Lagos and other parts of the country where human rights’ abuses are reported.

“We urged the Federal Government to consider the agitators’ demands, which include the suspension of the ill-timed response of renaming FSARS to SWAT,” he said.

Chinda called for the adoption of the 2014 National Conference report for consideration by the National Assembly.

He expressed the PDP caucus’ support for a constitutional amendment to divest power and resources from the centre to states and local government areas.

Chinda commiserated with the families of all those including policemen who lost their lives whilst praying for the repose of their souls.

He urged Buhari to set up a National Judicial Panel of Inquiry into citizens’ grievances and establishment a National Compensation Fund for victims of police brutality.

The PDP caucus recommended the setting up of Unemployment Benefit Fund to be contributed by the three tiers of government to cushion the biting effect of the downward economic realities in the country.

The lawmakers said that where decisive actions are not satisfactorily taken within a reasonable time, the caucus shall consider activating legislative actions to salvage the situation.

They said they would ensure that all those involved in the killings face criminal trial at the International Criminal Court.

The PDP caucus appealed to Nigerian youths to be peaceful in their agitation for a better country, assuring them that the caucus will do all in its power to ensure the evolution of an egalitarian society.