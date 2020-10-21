endsars:-peter-oboh,-ex-boxing-champ,-pleads-with-protesters,-government

Peter Oboh

Former Commonwealth and British Boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has called on the protesters to embrace dialogue and for the government to stop the use of force on peaceful and harmless #EndSARS protesters.

In a statement, Oboh, who is retired and now a pastor, lamented the state of the nation which he described as drifting towards tyranny and anarchy.

He said: “Nigeria is on fire and on the verge of anarchy. What happened yesterday (Tuesday) at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, and some other cities across Nigeria is deplorable.

“Under no circumstances must the army turn its guns on innocent protesters. It is high time the #ENDSARS protesters stepped down and embrace dialogue rather than double down and end up making a peaceful protest turn violence as it is happening now due to the intervention of soldiers.

“It is sad that some protesters have been killed so far. On its part, government must withdraw the soldiers at once and dialogue with the protesters to chart a way forward.

“The protesters have made their point and the government has acknowledged them also. They should build on this premise and move the country forward.

“Most Nigerians are not in support of the atrocities committed by SARS but now the crimes committed by protesters in Edo State and Lagos speak volumes and nothing short of an attempt to spread anarchy.

“Thugs going to burn down some police station in Lagos, including public property and private houses is unacceptable.”

VANGUARD