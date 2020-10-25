endsars:-pfn-holds-black-sunday-service-in-warri,

Mourns killing of protesters

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: Christians under the aegis of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, yesterday held a black Sunday service in Warri, Delta state, to mourn the killing of protesting young Nigerians by security agents during the ENDSARS protest in the country.

Chairman of PFN in the state, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi and the National Vice President, South South, of the PFN , Bishop Simeon Okah in their separate speeches at the Black Sunday service at the Flock of Christ Mission , Warri, said the protests against corruption, maladministration, police brutality were answers to prayers of the church for good governance.

They urged youths to continue to take legitimate steps to demand for a better country.