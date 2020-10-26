endsars:-police-begin-manhunt-for-looters-in-ondo

Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo State Police Command has launched manhunt for robbers and looters of shops in Akure and other parts of the state.

Already, over 15 persons were said to have been arrested in different parts of the state.

In some areas, it was gathered that house to house search was conducted in order to recover looted goods.

This is just as a dealer in electrical parts was shot dead Sunday evening at his shop located at Sijuade area of Akure.

Identity of the victim was yet to be ascertained as at press time.

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed that over 15 persons have been arrested for looting shops and armed robbery.

Ikoro explained that those arrested were not #ENDSARS protesters but looters.

He said operation was still on to arrest other fleeing shop looters.