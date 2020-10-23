endsars:-police-lose-arms,-ammunition-in-oyo

The Oyo State Police command said it has lost a number of arms and ammunition in some of its stations within the state to hoodlums who launched attacks on its formations.

The command’s public relations officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, in a statement, noted that the act was extremely dangerous, saying that it is inimical to the safety of lives and property of people in the state.

The statement noted that the commissioner of police, Joe Enwonwu, has pleaded with all and sundry within and outside Ibadan metropolis to be on the lookout and promptly report any group or individual who are not members of security agencies in possession of such arms and ammunition to the nearest police station or other sister security agencies immediately for necessary action.

The police boss however called on parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to desist from acts that can lead to the breakdown of law and order and destruction of lives and property.

He assured residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of threats or molestation from any quarters as the military and other security agencies are complementing the efforts of the police.

The commissioner warned those criminal elements who stole police arms during the protests to have a rethink and return the prohibited firearms immediately before the full weight of the law catches up with them.