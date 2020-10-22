endsars:-policeman-beheaded,-three-injured-in-anambra

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A police officer was on Thursday beheaded and burnt to ashes by suspected hoodlums during the #ENDSARS protest in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed this in a statement, said three others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said the victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention, adding they were responding to treatment.

He said five persons were attacked in Onitsha and taken to the hospital for medical attention where three have been confirmed dead while two others were receiving treatment.

He further disclosed the protesters attacked Nnewi Police Station, set it ablaze and vandaliSed patrol vehicles and other exhibits.

Mohammed listed other Police formations attacked to include Nnewi Area Command,3-3 Division,Ogbunike/ Isiuwulu,Nnobi,and Itchy Divisions as well as peoples club police post.

He said: “On the 21/10/2020 at about 11:30pm hoodlums in large number under the guise of “END SARS” protesters attacked Nnewi Police Station, set it ablaze and vandalized patrol vehicles and other exhibits but were prevented from assessing the armoury to cart away arm due to strong resistance placed by police men on duty.

“Similarly, on the 22/10/2020 between 3:30am and 5:pm,the hoodlums in large number equally attacked Nnewi Area Command,3-3 Division,Ogbunike/ Isiuwulu,Nnobi,and Itchy Divisions as well as peoples club police post, burnt Police vehicles and set the facilities ablaze carting away exhibits kept at the Divisions.

“Meanwhile, one police officer was beheaded and burnt to ashes while three others sustained various degrees of injuries.The injured police officers were rushed to the hospital for medical attention and they are responding to treatment.

“Consequently, seven other police stations namely CPS/Area Command Onitsha,Ogidi,Awada,Inland Town and B’Divisions successfully repelled the attacks and chased the hoodlums away.

“Also, police operatives in collaboration with members of the Communities comprising of youths, vigilante and community leaders at Okpoko, CPS Awka, Oraifite,Otolo,Amichi and Oba vehemently resisted attempt by the hoodlums to attack the police Stations.

“However, five persons were attacked in Onitsha and taken to the hospital for medical attention where three have been confirmed dead by the medical doctor while two others are receiving treatment.

“Other government property burnt or destroyed include High Court Ogidi,Idemili North LG Secretariat while Zik Statue at DMGS roundabout was vandalized. Arrest was equally made.”