EndSARS: Prosecute operatives of dissolved SARS, Group urges IGP

The Kano Community Policing Committee (KCPC) has challenged the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu to go the extra mile beyond the recent banning of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the force.

The group advocated thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution of the bad eggs among operatives of the proscribed SARS to restore public confidence in the leadership of the police force.

Besides, the committee warned the police to ensure a proper mechanism to checkmate the recruitment of men and women into Community Policing to prevent similar operational challenges posed by SARS.

The IGP, Mohammad Adamu on Monday declared the immediate outlaw of SARS after the nation contained with the overwhelming outcry and campaign of #EndSARS protest both on social media and on major cities of the Federation against further existence of the police unit.

Addressing journalists in Kano, leader of the implementation committee of Kano Community Policing, Barrister Sheikh Mujiburrahman who applauded the tenacity of the protesters who raised against the excesses of Police operatives equally praised the urgent response of the IGP in proscribing the



unit.

Barrister Mujiburrahman who believed that protest is a legitimate right of citizens however called to end the prolong protest even after the pronouncement of the ban of SARS to avert the possibility of a state of anarchy.

Mujiburrahman who admitted it is high time the IGP must purge the criminal element of the force, reminded there are still men and women of integrity in the security outfit.

He appealed on the police to release those arrested for protesting against the operations of SARS adding the scrapping of the unit has eventually vindicated the actions of the hangry youths who occupied the streets.

“There are men of integrity within the police service to run whatever force that will replace the SARS. There are those who are innocent within the force that should be used in replacing the bad eggs.

” As committee for the implementation of Community Policing in Kano, we want to suggest that proper machinery should be put in place by the Police to checkmate the recruitment of men and women for Community Policing in the country just to avoid similar problem SARS posed to the nation.

“We also want to call for the release of those arrested by SARS unlawful and those arrested during protest across the country because they have been vindicated by the banning of SARS and unless if they have committed crimes for which they will be prosecuted in a court of law,” Mujiburrahman noted.

