endsars-protest:-akpabio-leads-fg-peace-mission-to-a’ibom

Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Saturday led a delegation from the federal government to Akwa Ibom to assist in restoring peace to the state in the wake of the nationwide #EndSARS protest.

Akpabio, who was accompanied by other federal appointees from the state including Senior Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, said they were in Akwa Ibom at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking, the minister urged youths of the state to embrace peace as President Buhari was committed to meeting their demands with regard to police reforms.

Akpabio mentioned that the FG was doing a lot in terms of job creation and development of key economic infrastructure in the state and the Niger Delta region.

He asked youths of the state to take advantage of social and economic job intervention programmes of the FG, adding that the Buhari administration is desirous of combating poverty and unemployment in the country.

Akpabio said the #EndSARS protest was capable of scaring away existing and expected investors with the negative economic effects on the state and the region.

He commended Governor Udom Emmanuel and other governors for setting up a Judicial Commission of Enquiry to address concerns of victims of SARS brutality, adding that the FG was ready to work with governors to achieve justice for victims.

The minister urged all those who have lost their properties in the Thursday carnage to channel their petitions to the judicial commission of enquiry.

In the same vein, Senator Ita Enang condemned the wanton destruction of lives and properties by miscreants under the guise of the “EndSARS.