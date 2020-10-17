EndSARS Protest Ban: Human rights activist sues Minister of FCT, Police

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Founder and President of One Love Foundation and human rights activist, Chief Patrick Eholor, Friday, sued the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Nigerian Police for banning all EndSARS protests in Abuja.

This was made known by the legal counsel for Eholor, Ihensekhien Samuel Jnr, who filed the suit at the FCT High Court.

Samuel Jnr said: “The suit was filed to challenge the ban on EnSARS protest in Abuja by the Minister of FCT, Muhammed Bello, and the Nigerian Police Force.

“This ban is an infringement on the constitutional rights of residents of the FCT and Nigeria as whole who are on peaceful protest expressing their displeasure over atrocities committed by F-SARS over the years.

“My client, Comrade Patrick Eholor, filed the suit to restrain the FCT Minister and Nigeria Police Force for violating the rights of protesters in the #EndSARS and #EndSWAT debacle with a ban.”

He also added that his client further implored security agencies, “To respect the fundamental rights of peaceful assembly, association, and right to freedom of speech of all #EndSARS protesters in this regard.”

It will be recalled that the Federal Capital Territory Security Committee banned #EndSARS protests in Abuja for alleged violation of the COVID-19 protocols.

The FCT Administration also expressed concern that despite scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, last Sunday, the demonstrations has continued, which have resulted to serious inconveniences to other citizens.

Vanguard News Nigeria