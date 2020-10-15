ENDSARS protest beyond police brutality, it’s manifestation of years of anger – Bishop Kwakpovwe

‘The on-going #EndSARS protest is beyond police brutality, it’s a manifestation of years of anger, neglect and a general explosion and President Buhari must listen to Nigerian youth to avoid greater damage because there’s serious suffering in the land’ these were the words of Bishop Dr Chris Kwakpovwe, publisher of the popular and leading Christian devotional, “OUR DAILY MANNA” as he lent his voice to the on-going #EndSARS nationwide protests that has taken over the country in the last 10 days.

He went on to say, “these current protests will end someday as we can all see its moved from #EndSARS to #ENDSWAT and will ultimately move on to become “End Bad Governance” and its clear that this will not be business as usual and this time around our leaders must listen, take action and be serious’, these were the words of Bishop Dr Chris Kwakpovwe, publisher of the popular and leading Christian devotional”.

The respected man of God also shared touching stories of hardship and problems facing Nigerians including the recent increase in fuel and several other tariffs, loss of jobs as a result of the COVID-19 SHUTDOWNS, HUNGER and STARVATION, people unable to pay and afford house rents and some people calling me begging and even threatening to commit suicide as a result of the hardship. We have done the little we can do from our corner to help.

The ODM publisher frowns at the unprecedented level of hardship and seeming lackluster attitude of elected leaders and urges the government to look into the matter and see that the prices of these aforementioned are brought down.

According to him, ‘the world is still grappling with the after effect of the global CoronaVirus pandemic and there’s no better time for Nigerians to demand good governance from our elected leaders. The last couple of months have been extremely difficult and excruciating for people, I deal with cases of attempted suicide, job loss, hunger and poverty on a daily basis and its about time the government rises up to its responsibility and do something’.

‘The largely peaceful nature of the protests is commendable but it’s regrettable that some lives have been lost, However, the message is clear, NIGERIANS and the youths are resolute’ he said.

Vanguard