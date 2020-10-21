endsars-protest-disrupts-handball-premier-league-resumption

A file photo of the logo of the Handball Federation of Nigeria.

The #EndSARS protests across Nigeria have forced authorities to postpone the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2020.

The board of the Handball Federation of Nigeria unanimously agreed to postpone the league, which was scheduled to commence on October 23 and ends November 7, 2020, amid the curfew declared by various state governments.

President of the federation, Mr Samuel Ocheho, explained that the postponement was inevitable.

“For the safety of our players and officials who will be travelling from different parts of the country to Abuja for the league, we have decided to postpone the league for a week with the hope that everything will come back to normalcy soon,” Ocheho said.

The fixtures for the league have already been released and would see defending champion in the men’s category, Kano Pillars begin the quest to retain their title with a tough test as they face former champions Niger United on Matchday 1, while Safety Babes would begin their title defence when they face Edo Dynamos in the women’s category.

Other selected fixtures on matchday 1 include De Defenders going against Safety Shooters and COAS Shooters who aim to shoot down Borno Spiders.

Kada Stars will tackle Lagos Seasiders just as new entrants, Delta Force and Confluence Stars will battle it out in the men’s category.

In the women’s category, Defender Babes will play Seasiders Babes, Imo Grasshoppers will begin their title defence against Kada Queens, while Plateau Peacock will take on Desert Queens.

The competition will have 14 matchdays with about 10 matches per day and rest days.

The teams participating in the league are as follows:

MEN’S CATEGORY

Borno Spiders of Maiduguri

COAS Shooters (Nigeria Army)

Confluence Stars of Lokoja

De Defenders (Civil Defence)

Delta Force of Asaba

Kada Stars of Kaduna

Kano Pillars of Kano

Niger United of Minna

Plateau Vipers of Jos

Rima Strikers of Sokoto

Safety Shooters of FRSC

Seasiders of Lagos

WOMEN’S CATEGORY

Adorable Angels of Ilorin

Benue Queens of Makurdi

Defender Babes, (Civil Defence)

Desert Queens of Katsina

Edo Dynamos of Benin City

Imo Grasshoppers of Owerri.

Kada Queens of Kaduna

Plateau Peacock of Jos

Safety Babes of FRSC

10 Seasider Babes of Lagos

With the latest development, the league will commence from October 30 to November 14, 2020, at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.