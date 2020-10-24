endsars-protest:-emmanuel-promises-1,000-jobs-for-a’ibom

By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Akwa Ibom governor Udom Emmanuel has promised to create over 1,000 jobs for youths of the state in proposed Oil and Gas Free Zone and others in the ICT and e-commerce sector.

Emmanuel made the pledge in his statewide broadcast on Friday on the wave of the EndSARS protest which turned violent and bloody on Thursday evening.

The governor, who condemned the wanton destruction of private and private properties hoodlums in Uyo under the guise of the EndSARS protest, said government is committed to engaging the youths meaningfully.

”Government is committed to continually engage our youths in our developmental plans through job creation and other employment opportunities.

”In the next few weeks, we will commence our bold high level skilled training employment programme tagged “Ibom 3000 Project” which will train Akwa Ibom youths, 3000 per quarter and 3000 per Senatorial Districts in the following sectors: Oil and Gas, ICT, Agriculture and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

”The trainings will prepare our youths for over 1,000 jobs that will be created in the Oil and Gas Free Zone and other job opportunities in the ICT and e-commerce sector.

”Also, My Entrepreneurship Goals Programme (MEGP-Batch 111) will start next week, which is another bold and decisive step taken by Government to provide needed education and skills in entrepreneurship so our youths may use the skills acquired to create job for themselves. We hope our youths will avail themselves of these great opportunities”, he said.

Emmanuel sympathised with victims of the EndSARS protest across the country especially those who lost their loved ones and properties in Uyo on Thursday.

”Let me therefore on behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State express my deepest sympathies to all the victims of the #EndSARS protests all over the country, especially our citizens in Akwa Ibom State who yesterday were brutalized by hoodlums pretending to be protesters.”