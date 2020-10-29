endsars-protest:-group-demands-compensation-for-victims-in-delta

By Adesina Wahab

A group, the Coalition of Urhobo Ex-agitators, CUE, has called on Federal and Delta State governments to pay compensation to families and victims of the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest in the state and the country at large.

The CUE specifically called on the government to adequately compensate victims of the protest who are of Urhobo origin, noting that the protest against police brutality and excesses started in Ughelli, the traditional headquarters of Urhobo people.

The leader of the Coalition, Ekokotu Abraham, who made this known in a press statement at the end of the meeting of the group in Ughelli, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent, said the first casualties of the protest were recorded in the town.

The former warrior noted that in addition to the compensation of the victims, President Muhammadu Buhari should relieve the Inspector General of Police of his position for what he described as laxity, ineptitude, cluelessness, gross dereliction of duty and lacking in the tactical management of the force under him.

He challenged the IGP to explain to Nigerians why he allowed the operatives of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, to kill, main and extort Nigerians for that long until it snowballed into a national calamity.

The Coalition expressed gratitude to President Buhari for his efforts so far during and after the protest and called on him to implement without delay the charter of demands presented to him by the youths.

He called on the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to brace up to the demands of his office, saying the governor should do more in reducing the poverty level in the state.

On the backdrop of the revelation by the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, that the President released N1bn each to all the 36 state governors as palliatives to cushion the effects of the Covid-19-induced lockdown on the citizens and that the World Bank also released N1.1bn in addition for same purpose, Ekokotu said Okowa did nothing in the state apart from lamenting the lack of money.

He decried the poor infrastructure in the state despite the huge resources accruing to it and charged Okowa to change his style as he could be pushing the people to revolt against him.

