EndSARS Protest: Guard against anarchy, Methodist Bishop warns Govt

ENDSARS protesters.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA-Worried by the inhuman treatment being meted out to the #EndSARS protesters, Bishop of the Methodist Church, Dr. Sunday Onuoha, has called on the federal and state governments to guard against anarchy during the protest.

Bishop Onuoha, who is the Co-Chair of the Inter-faith Dialogue Forum for Peace, gave the advice in a statement, explaining that he was heartbroken watching the youths who are the hope of the country being subjected to various degrees of humiliation because they want to chart a new course.

He warned that the tensed situation may turn into anger and frustration while the country may slide to anarchy.

Warning the government against detaining peaceful protesters, the cleric stated that the campaign is now a global affair as celebrities and countries are supporting the call for EndSARS.

In his words; “When someone is fighting for a genuine course, it is wrong to beat the person, and same time tell the person not to cry whereas he has been coerced for too long. The level of debasement Nigerian youths have been subjected to over time is shocking. It is more pronounced during this #EndSARS protest.

“I remind authorities in the country that the youths are asking for justice having seen their inalienable rights compromised by the men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS. The EndSARS campaign is now a global affair as celebrities and countries are supporting it. Attack on protesters must stop. The Nigerian Government should come clean on this, to avoid lowering themselves in the eyes of the International community.”

He further warned the protesters against taking the laws into their hands and enjoined them to carry out their protests in an orderly manner, and expressed confidence in the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to address the various concerns raised by the protesters.