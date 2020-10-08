EndSARS Protest hits Lagos, Abuja

PHOTO: Falz and Runtown at #EndSARS protest in Lagos

Nigerians on Thursday protested against brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police.

The protesters stormed police headquarters in Abuja and Lagos with placards inscribed with #Endsars, ‘Nigeria police stop killing us’, and ‘say no to brutal injustice’ among others.

The protest which started on Wednesday with youths gathered at Ikeja Underbridge would hold for three days

The day two of the protest in Lagos was led by Afropop Artists Runtown and Falz are seeking the dissolution of the SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force over cases of harassment and extortion by its personnel.

“We are here to let our intention to be known that we do not want Sars anymore,” Falz said.

“They come with all sort of stories about reform what they are allowed and what they are not allowed to do but it is about time to completely abolish sars, that is why we are here.”

Meanwhile, in Abuja, the protesters are also demanding the reformation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad besieged the force headquarters.

The protesters in Abuja are led by Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore and Activist Aisha Yusufu sat on the Shehu Shagari Way, with placards with the same inscription #EndSars and #EndSARSnow.

These extrajudicial activities of the anticrime squad have also been condemned by celebrities and politicians who have also called for a total scrap of the police unit.

“I strongly condemn their cruel actions against our people,” Atiku, Nigeria’s vice president from 1999 to 2007 said.

“I urge the government to rise to the occasion and nip this monstrosity in the bud with the seriousness it deserves.

“It’s expedient that the activities of SARS are reviewed to ensure that the rogue elements are excised from the unit and sanity returned to its operations.”

Although the Nigerian police say such acts contradict its responsibility to protect citizens and always issue sanctions to officers these cases of police brutality persist.

Nigerian youths, mostly affected by the brutality have several times trended the call for the scrapping of SARS with many sharing their experiences on Twitter.

