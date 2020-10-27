endsars-protest:-indication-of-systemic-corruption 

Folorunso, Fatai Adisa

SIR: In Nigeria today, no other problem threatens the corporate existence of the nation as insecurity. The country is in the grip of various destructive forces, such as ethno-religious crises, political violence, endemic poverty, corruption and inequitable distribution of wealth amongst other things which at present chokes her jugular; these have coalesced to give her a failed-nation toga amidst an abundance of human and material resources.

When David Cameron said, “The evil of corruption reaches into every corner of the world. It lies at the heart of the most urgent problems we face — from economic uncertainty, to endemic poverty, to the ever-present threat of radicalisation and extremism”, he must have had Nigeria, in the last few weeks, on his mind. Visibly, most Nigerian leaders live and breathe corruption. And one of the results of the systemic corruption that has enveloped Nigeria birthed the #ENDSARS protests.

The SARS, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is infamous with a dossier of nefarious acts which begins with the profiling of youths, especially males, based on appearance and the sophistication of their gadgets or properties. They exemplified the systemic corruption that has deeply eaten into the fabrics of that security agency— which is a microcosm of Nigeria itself— through torture, humiliation, extortion, unlawful arrests and detention of citizens and extrajudicial killings.

In his book titled, “The Trouble with Nigeria”, published some 30 years ago, the late Chinua Achebe, described the trouble with Nigeria as “simply and squarely a failure of leadership”. He added further that “there is nothing basically wrong with the Nigerian character. There is nothing wrong with the Nigerian land or climate… or anything else. The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which are the hallmarks of true leadership.”

When the submission of Achebe is compared with the current events that are unfolding in Nigeria— an example of the #ENDSARS protest, it would be fittingly appreciated that leadership has failed Nigeria as our politicians behave irrationally and it is little wonder that Nigeria is enmeshed in pathetic systemic failure at virtually all areas of development. They continue to prove Achebe right and his ideas ever-green.

When a problem has been successfully diagnosed and identified, the appropriate thing to do is to treat it. Therefore, against this backdrop of the aforesaid, the way forward is that: a collective effort becomes imperative in stemming the surge of corruption that is fast-consuming the country. Consequently, the solutions involve government and the populace. Therefore, the application of the nine subsystems of: Community Policing, Employment Generation, Good Remuneration, Inter-agency Cooperation, Efficient Judicial System, Social Justice, Public Accountability/ Transparency, Total Education, Political Will and the Media will stem the tide of corruption and restore peaceful coexistence.

On the whole, the words of Kofi Annan, the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, that: “If corruption is a disease, transparency is a central part of its treatment” are worthy of reflection here. Should the Nigerian leaders subscribe to embrace transparency, the systemic corruption that battles for the soul of the country will become asphyxiated. And eventually dies.