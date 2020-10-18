EndSARS protest is a waste of time, reinvent Biafra — Asari tells Niger Deltans

Asari-Dokubo

By Perez Brisibe

Ex-Niger Delta warlord, Alhaji Asari Dokubo in a fiery 8:57 minutes video on his Facebook page on Sunday, addressed Niger Deltans participating in the nationwide #ENDSARS protest which he described as a waste of time.

He said: “There is nothing to restructure or remodel about Nigeria. Instead of wasting our (Niger Deltans) time in cooperating with the Yorubas and Igbos in ENDSARS or restructuring protests, the only solution as Niger Delta people is to team together with the Ogonis and the Igbos and Efiks and reinvent Biafra because nobody can oppress the Ijaw man in Biafra.

“What we need to do is to seek ye first the political kingdom and every other thing will be added to you because you will control and hold your oil.

“Anything else is not going to work unless we stand up and fight for Biafra. Anybody talking about restructuring, Niger Delta republic or an Ibo Biafra is an enemy of our people because biafra most surely come whether you like it or not.

He also lamented the poor funding of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC compared to the North East Development Commission, NEDC stating that regard less of the debit owed the NDDC by multi-national oil companies for the development of the region, the Federal Government has failed to do anything in ensuring that the debts are paid to the agency.

Asari also cautioned former President Goodluck Jonathan not to fall for calls by emissaries beckoning on him to run for the 2023 presidential election.

Despite being a strong supporter of Dr Goodluck while in and out of office, Asari who expressed displeasure over his consistent visits to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, used unprintable words on the former president who he lampooned for consistently visiting the Presidential Villa.

He said: “Goodluck Jonathan is now fooling himself running around to Aso Rock thinking that they are going to give him the presidency come 2023.

”They are not going to give you (Jonathan) anything. They will disgrace you and take away that small respect that you have and throw you in the trash can. But we are watching, let them prove us wrong and let us see.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.