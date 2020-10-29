endsars-protest:-lagos-assembly-urges-youths-to-eschew-violence

By Adeyinka Aderibigbe

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have urged Lagosians, especially the youths, to eschew bitterness, avarice and violence.

These are the central theme of the constituency stakeholders meeting, held across all the 40 constituencies in the state Thursday, to calm nerves and ensure an end is brought to the orgy of violence that seized the state in the last one week.

Leading other lawmakers, the Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Wasiu Esinlokun-Sanni, who met with his constituents at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Hall, Adeniyi Adele, described the destruction of lives and property in Lagos Island, and several parts of the state as regrettable, adding that it is a major setback to the state’s economy.

A visibly saddened Esinlokun-Sanni, said it is more worrisome that the hoodlums not only desecrated the judiciary by burning the Igbosere High Court and Magistrates, (the former, which was the oldest court in the country), but also carried out sacrilegious attack on the palace of the Oba of Lagos as well as the headquarters of the local government.

He observed that the violence visited on the state, and the wanton destruction of lives and property is condemnable by all right thinking people, even as he assured that everything would be done to fish out these perpetrators and bring them all to book.

Speaking on this year’s theme: Post COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges and prospects, Esinlokun-Sanni said the state’s economy had been under severe strain from the impact of the COVID-19, which led the government to adjust the current budget in line with the dictates of the vicious pandemic.

He said it is regrettable that the state was just getting out of the pandemic when it was again visited by a violence that set it back by about a trillion naira by the government estimate.

Esinlokun-Sanni said it would be preposterous of anyone, to doubt the existence of COVID-19 as it has suffered the most devastating attack that cuts across all strata of the society.

He therefore urged all to continue to obey all COVID-19 safety protocols.

The event also announced a N6 million scholarship for 60 indigent students of higher institutions of Lagos Island descent. He said the cheque presentation to beneficiary-students would come up in the first week of November.



The forum also afforded Esinlokun-Sanni’s constituents to make some.demands and inputs into the quality of representation by the lawmaker at the legislative chamber.

Esinlokun-Sanni who was praised by the people, was charged to continue to offer quality representation. They called for more robust proactive security that would sanitise the entire Lagos Island and mop up miscreants and hoodlums tarnishing the image of Lagos Island.

Vice Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government Wadud Bashorun urged the state government to storm all the dark spots in Lagos Island, adding that no respite would come to the Lagos Island until miscreants and hoodlums are weeded out.

The chairman All Progressives Congress for Lagos Island Alhaji A.G.O Sadiq described the wanton destruction of lives and property of many iconic and monumetal properties as saddening. He pleaded with parents and guardians to ensure that their children eschew violence.

A resident Alhaja Rukayat Yusuf urged the government to come to the aid of innocent people living in Lagos Island from the rage of hoodlums and miscreants who terrorises them.