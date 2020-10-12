ENDSARS Protest: Makinde deploys Operation Burst team to Ogbomoso

Asks them to protect protesters from harm

By Adeola Badru

Following the violence that greeted the ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso, where one of the protesters, Jimoh Isiaq was reportedly shot dead, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has deployed the state’s security outfit: “Operation Burst” to the hot spots, especially Ogbomoso axis of the state, to ensure that as people protest, they will not be harassed or brutalised.

The governor, on Monday, made the disclosure, during his televised broadcast on the ENDSARS protest in the state.

Expressing regret over the death of one of the protesters, the governor said that he could not imagine the pain and frustration of the parents and families of those who have died or are hospitalised as a result of the actions of the Nigeria Police Force during these End SARS protests.

According to him, protests are a legitimate way for citizens to make their grievances known to the government, adding that, it was totally unacceptable for anyone to be hurt during such protests.

Makinde further stated: “Last night, I held an emergency meeting with the heads of the main security agencies in Oyo State. I have again restated my position on the ongoing protests to them. And we have agreed that the police should take a back seat as other security agencies take the frontlines in securing the lives of protesters, at this time.”

“As I stated clearly in my earlier statement, peaceful protests are a legitimate way for citizens to make their grievances known to the government and it is totally unacceptable for anyone to be hurt during such protests.”

“Therefore, we have deployed members of Operation Burst to the hot spots, especially Ogbomoso, to ensure that as people protest, they will not be harassed or brutalised.”

“I cannot imagine the pain and frustration of the parents and families of those who have died or are hospitalised as a result of the actions of the Nigeria Police Force during these End SARS protests.”

“To the protesters, I say, you can please continue to protest peacefully. These are trying times for all of us and I pray that God continues to guide us and give us the wisdom to navigate through them.”

“I want to reassure the good people of Oyo State, that I am doing everything within my power, to ensure that no further lives are lost. I urge all residents of Oyo State to go about their activities without fear,” Makinde assured.

