endsars-protest:-nma-urges-fg,-states-to-protect-lives,-properties

Suspend association 2020 Annual Physicians Week

By Chioma Obinna and Gabriel Olawale

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA on Thursday, condemned in strongest term all acts that led to life-threatening injuries and avoidable loss of lives as a result of the EndSARS protest.

President of the Association, Prof. Innocent Ujah called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the State Governors, as a matter of urgency to direct the security agents to immediately de-escalate the situation and protect lives and properties.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard, Ujah said that the Nigerian medical body was painfully disturbed by the violent events over the last 48 hours that greeted the #EndSARS protest staged by Nigerian youths across the country.

“More specifically, we are saddened by the reported events at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020, especially the alleged use of live ammunition by some security agents leading to injuries and loss of lives. In a similar vein, we condemn the wanton destruction of public and private properties and attacks on other citizens by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protests.

Our hearts go to all the victims and family members of all those caught up in the Lekki Tollgate shootings and indeed all those who lost their lives or sustained various forms of injuries in different parts of Lagos and other states. It is also said that NMA received reports of the attacks on its members in the

He urged. President Buhari to direct appropriate Agencies of government to commence investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to the ugly event at the Lekki TollGate on the night of 20th October 2020, so as to bring all those found culpable to book.

We commend the setting up Judicial Panel of Inquiry in all the states of the Federation and FCT and we are confident that they will dutifully carry out this onerous responsibility.

He, however, announced the suspension of the association 2020 Annual Physicians Week, NMA hereby directs all state branches and FCT of the Association to suspend all the ongoing activities of the 2020 Annual Physicians Week. This is in the reflection of the mood of the Nation as we mourn the lives that were lost and persons injured during the #EndSARS protests.

NMA wishes to appreciate all Medical Doctors, other Health Professionals, and Hospitals in Lagos and other states, who are already providing emergency services to the injured victims in the current imbroglio.

Furthermore, NMA calls on all doctors across the thirty-six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to avail themselves to provide emergency services and care to the injured victims of the unfortunate situation. Additionally, we urge the relevant authorities to provide security and ensure the free flow of movements for Doctors as well as ambulances and other Health care workers (HCWs).

Finally, we hereby call on the Federal government to religiously implement the accepted five-point demands by the protesters which will bring about genuine and all-embracing reforms in the Police force for a better Nigeria.

