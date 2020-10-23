endsars-protest:-ogun-warns-against-looting-and-vandalism

Gover Dapo Abiodun

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State government has warned those planning to attack public/private warehouses – storages, commercial premises, public buildings, and private businesses to shelve their evil plans or face the full wrath of the law.

A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odusile in Abeokuta warned of dire consequences should anyone attack any of such facilities.

The statement came against the backdrop of audio messages trending in some circles detailing plans by some criminal elements who had hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protests to attack government properties in different locations in the state with the intention of looting such.

“Our combined team of law enforcement agents have been put on the alert to protect public buildings and similar properties belonging to the government and other prominent facilities in all locations around the state”.

“Anyone planning to attack any of these facilities is advised in their interest against such move”, the statement said, adding that the government, while in support of the legitimate demands of the #EndSARS protesters, will deal decisively with any act or conduct by hoodlums likely to lead to a breach of public peace”.

