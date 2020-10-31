endsars-protest:-ondo-senator-promises-to-rebuild-police-area-command,-others

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo

Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, has promised to rebuild the Police Area Command and the Divisional Police Headquarters buildings in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The buildings, alongside Okitipupa LGA Secretariat, Okitipupa Oil Palm Company and others were burnt on Oct. 22, 2020, by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

Tofowomo, in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola, also promised to restore all equipment of the Nigeria Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) in Okitipupa, which were vandalised by the suspected hoodlums.

The senator made the pledge on Saturday after an on the spot assessment tour to ascertain the level of damage across Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the youths who had gathered to peacefully protest against police corruption and brutality had good intentions but it was unfortunately taken over by hoodlums who destroyed properties.

Tofowomo, who was a former Commissioner of Transportation in the state , said it was painful that the four shuttle buses brought to Okitipupa to alleviate the sufferings of pupils were also burnt to ashes.

“The youths protest to end the notorious and corrupt police unit of SARS against their brutality, was of good intentions but along the line, some people began to destroy properties in Okitipupa council.

“We bought 70 buses at N14 million each then, which now cost N30 million each; the four buses brought to Okitipupa to convey pupils to their schools have been burnt, that means a whooping N120 million gone.

“Okitipupa is so dear to me because they gave me overwhelming votes when I was contesting for the Senate in 2019.

“So, I am not happy with the wanton destruction in Okitipupa seeing the Area Police Command, Police Station, the Secretariat and other properties burnt and destroyed.

“I promise to rebuild the Police Area Command, the Divisional Police Station and buy all the equipment vandalised at the NAMA office and do everything within my capacity to make life continue after the level of damage,’’ Tofowomo said.

He, however, urged residents to always manage their anger to prevent destruction of lives and properties.

Recall that the senator and his entourage visited the Okitipupa Divisional Police Station, Area Command Office, Council Secretariat, State Treasury Office, Board of Internal Revenue and Nigeria Aviation Management Agency Office.

Other places inspected included the Okitipupa Magistrates Complex, High Court Complex, Nigeria Correctional Service, Okitipupa; Ode-Aye Divisional Police Station and the house of All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Mr Ife Oyedele.