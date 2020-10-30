endsars-protest:-panel-discovers-five-bullet-shells-at-lekki-tollgate

Photo: Twitter: @EditiEffiong

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

Five bullet shells were found at the scene of the Lekki toll gate, protest venue of the #ENDSARS, during the panel’s visit to the toll gate.

The Managing Director of the Lekki Toll Gate Mr Abayomi Omomuwa, at the visit to the Lekki toll gate, told the panel that a camera on the mast worked until the carnage on Wednesday.

Photo: Twitter: @EditiEffiong

He said that it is not working at the moment, but stopped working after the carnage.

Vanguard

