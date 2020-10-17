EndSARS protest paralyses human/vehicular traffic in Nsukka

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Human and vehicular traffic were grounded on Saturday at Major road’s in the university town of Nsukka local government, Enugu state over EndSARS protest.

The protesters numbering about 5000 youths adorn in black and white converged art Unions primary School Odengbo Nsukka as early as 9.am, marched through army barracks to Orba Echera, Aku and Enugu toad chanting endSARS solidarity song.

Speaking in an interview with one of the protesters, Mr Chidi Onah a lawyer and human right activist said youth’s in Nsukka senatorial district joined the nationwide protest for the end, SARS and police brutality as well as call for the total reformation of Nigerian police.

“Today youth’s in Nsukka senatorial district joined the counterpart’s in the country to and SARS, and police brutality in the country.

”The protesters also callus on Federal Government to totally reform the Nigeria Police force for effective operations enable them to perform better,” he said.

Also speaking Mozzie Michael former President of Rotaract in university of Nigeria, Nsukka, said the requests of youths in Nigeria were simple; Federal Government should end SARS as well as total reformation of Nigerian police.

”the number of youths participating in the nation end SARS protests and police brutality has touched almost all families in Nigeria.”

Addressing the protesters at Nsukka Area Command Abraham Gyenge, Divisional Crime Officer ( DCO commended the youth’s for beings peaceful in the protest and urged them to keep it up.

Gyenger said the police provided security for protesters to ensure that hoodlums did not hijack the peaceful protest.

“I am addressing you as the most senior police because the Nsukka Area Commander, his second in command and the Nsukka Urban DPO and are not in the office,” he said..

Also addressing the protesters at Adada House Nsukka Mr Cosmas Ugwueze the council chairman of Nsukka local government commended the protesters for conducting the protest in peaceful manner and urged them to remain peaceful.

“We are in support of the you protest that is targeted towards marking the society a better place.”

As at the time of filling this report the youths in Nsukka council area sit and occupy the major Total round about in the university town of Nsukka.

