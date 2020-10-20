EndSars Protest: 8 Protesters Allegedly Killed By Security Agents At Lekki Toll Gate In Lagos (video)

Eight persons have reportedly been killed after gunshots were reportedly fired at End SARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday night, October 20.

Armed security agents reportedly fired the gunshots to disperse the protesters.

Actress Ufuomma McDermott in a video posted on her Instagram page said the lights in the area were turned off before the gunshots began. She alleged that seven persons have been killed so far.

videos of continuous gunshots had gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, a lifeless youth was seen on the floor.

The protesters in the video called for help, saying they were under heavy gunfire bombardment.

Earlier, some government workers had allegedly removed the CCTV at the toll gate.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had declared a 24-hour curfew, citing the violence that greeted the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Some of the protesters, who claimed that the timing was short, refused to vacate the protest ground.

Details later…

