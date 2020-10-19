EndSARS protest: Sanwo-Olu orders students to stay at home

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following rising tension in the ongoing #EndSARS protest, Lagos Stare Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed all students in public and private schools to stay at home from October 20, 2020, Tuesday.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who announced this on Monday, said Governor Sanwo-Olu has approved the closure with immediate effect from tomorrow.

Adefisayo, said, “the safety of the students, parents and all staff working in schools is paramount at this critical period.”

She, however, urged parents to keep an eye on their wards and not allow them to be used as willing tools in the hands of those who might want to hijack the protests to unleash mayhem on the society.

The commissioner also enjoined schools to utilize other means of distance teaching and learning such as: radio, television and online media as they have been doing during and post the recent COVID-19 lockdown.

According to Adefisayo, “a new date of resumption for all classes will be announced as soon as possible.”

