Oyo state Governor Engineer Oluseyi Makinde has deployed members of Operation Burst to protect protesters to some various hotspots in Ibadan to arrest the situation and restore normalcy. He also directed that all schools in Ibadan, should be closed from tomorrow, Wednesday, October 21 2020 for the rest of this week. The situation would be reviewed on Friday, October 23 2020, and then further directives will be given.

