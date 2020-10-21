Daily News

#ENDSARS protest spreads tension in Rivers

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

#ENDSARS protest has spread tension in Rivers State following the burning of Afam Divisional Police Office in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA), by hoodlums.

The Police Area Command in the council was also reportedly razed by the miscreants.

It was learnt that the protest caused apprehension among residents in Elelenwo, Oil Mill, Ikoku and Mile One area of Port Harcourt.

Residents were seen running to safety as shop owners shut down their premises.

A source in Mile One said he heard gunshots in his area adding that police have beefed up security at Moscow where their command headquarters is located.

Rivers Commissioner of Police (CP) Joseph Mukan and Spokesman Nnamdi Omoni, were yet to respond to a media enquiry on the situation.

Sources said the hoodlums also torched an Appeal Court located in Oyigbo.

