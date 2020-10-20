endsars-protest-stalls-arraignment-of-robbery-suspects

Gavel PHOTO: iStock

The #EndSARS Protests on Tuesday, stalled the arraignment of four men accused of armed robbery, in an FCT High Court in Kubwa.

The police was to arraign Usman Dikko, Segun Adigun, Sunday Haruna and Okafor Chimeze on four counts bordering on armed robbery.

The police counsel, Adama Musa told the court that the suspects who were supposed to be produced in court from Keffi, Nasarwa State.

Musa said that the police vehicle bringing the suspects to court was turned back due to the ongoing EndSARS protest.

He however prayed for an adjournment to enable the police produce the suspects in court to take their plea.

The police alleged that the defendants armed with guns and knives invaded the Works and Housing estate, Gwarinpa, Abuja and stole N2.3 million cash, six cell phones and one H.P laptop on Nov. 9.

The prosecution said the items belonged to Abdalla Elbady, Wessam Saber and Awad Nasr.



The offence, he said, is punishable under sections 1(2)(a),6(a)(b)(c) of the Robbery and Firearms act.

Justice Bello Kawu adjourned the case until Nov. 2 for arraignment.