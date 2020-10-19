EndSARS Protest: The Journey so far

The EndSARS is a social movement that started on Twitter, calling for the ban of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigerian Police Force, a controversial division known for police oppression and brutality. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was a branch of the Nigeria Police Force under the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID). The Police Department was founded in 1992. The squad was created as a facemask wearing police unit that performs undercover operations against crimes associated with armed robbery, car snatching, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and crimes associated with firearms but have been accused of several human rights violations

Like this: Like Loading...