EndSARS Protest: This generation will lead Nigeria to promised land — Fela Durotoye (VIDEO)

Idowu Bankole

A motivational speaker and leadership expert, Fela Durotoye, has lent his voice to the ongoing #EndSARS protests currently rocking the country.

The former ANN presidential candidate, Durotoye, in a short video shared on his social media handle, disclosed that this generation of Nigerian youths will lead the country to the much-anticipated promise land.

The protesters have been on the streets for 9 days, where they have held candle nights for victims of police brutality, organised Jumaat prayers and Sunday worship service.

Durotoye warned that no one should try to be the leader of the protest but urged support for the #EndSARS protests.

“I have been getting a lot of messages and people saying to me that Fela you need to step up, the young people need a leader and I said no, this is the most amazing generation we have ever seen and they are doing what we all desire to have seen and done in our own time.” He said.

“The young people don’t need a leader, they need our support, our encouragement. You know what, the leader will emerge amongst them or a group of leaders will emerge. They are all owning this movement, owning the change. Anybody should not try to emerge as the leader or to lead them. let them be, support them”. he said.

The #EndSARS protest which is now spreading across the nation has recently attracted reactions from the federal government, through the information minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed where he warned that the Federal government, under President Buhari would not allow the country slide into anarchy.

Just before then, recall VANGUARD had reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo apologised on behalf of the federal government saying, the government could have moved faster but was impeded by constraints which it is trying to put under bearable control.

Vanguard News