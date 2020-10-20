EndSARS protesters adopt sit-in strategy, occupy National Assembly

A protester displays a placard at the entrance of the Murtala Muhammed Airport during ongoing protest against the unjust brutality of The Nigerian Police Force Unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Ikeja, Lagos on October 19, 2020. -(Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi / AFP)

After endless attacks and destruction of their personal belongings by hoodlums, the #EndSars protesters have devised another means of expressing their misgivings against the Nigerian state.

The protesters, who plan to storm the National Assembly at 10am this morning, are adopting a strict sit-in strategy where protesters will converge on one spot.

Most of the coordinators of the protesters think it is better to congregate in one secured environment, which the National Assembly complex presents, to forestall infiltration by hoodlums.

