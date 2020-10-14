EndSARS protesters apprehend, hand over hoodlums to police

About five hoodlums who attempted to join the #EndSARS protest at Alausa, Ikeja on Wednesday evening albeit with some sinister motives were apprehended and dealt with by the protesters before handing them over to the police.

It turned out their motive for mingling with the protesters was to rob them as they were caught stealing their phones.

The hoodlums were chased and apprehended by the protesters, who after beating them thoroughly, handed them over to policemen manning the entrance gate to the Governor’s office

According to an eye witness account, the hoodlums were seen dispossessing participants at the entrance of the Governor’s office, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja,

The protesters, who were being thrilled by celebrities including Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr. Macaroni and others, were said to have been attacked by hoodlums alleged to be members of ‘One million boys’, who deprived them of their mobile phones.

The Nation learnt minutes after the action started, the protesters rallied and arrested over four of the hoodlums and handed them over to law enforcement officers for prosecution.

“The boys came and attacked the protesters especially females and dispossessed them of their mobile phones and other gadgets. But before they could dominate the scene, the youths rallied and apprehend them at the scene,” an eyewitness said.